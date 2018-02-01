Story highlights "Glenn Chin will be trapped in a prison of sorrow and guilt," his lawyer says

FBI: Chin held accountable in one of the nation's "worst pharmaceutical disasters"

(CNN) A Boston pharmacist, Glenn Chin, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and infected more than 700, according to the Massachusetts Attorney's Office.

"Glenn Chin will be trapped in a prison of sorrow and guilt for the rest of his life," his attorney Stephen Weymouth said in a statement. "He knows that the victims will suffer for the rest of their lives."

A federal jury convicted Chin in October on 77 counts including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud and introduction of misbranded drugs; he was acquitted of second-degree murder.

He was involved in making more than 17,000 vials of contaminated preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, a steroid manufactured by the New England Compounding Center, where Chin worked.

"Mr. Chin is finally being held accountable for his role in one of the worst pharmaceutical disasters in this country," Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division, said in a statement.

