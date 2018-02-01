After her friend's suicide, a teen posts an anti-bullying video -- and is suspended from school

(CNN) A high school student who posted an anti-bullying video attacking her school's administration was given a two-day suspension, but the school is saying it had nothing to do with her video's message.

Emily Gipson is a student at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Tennessee. On January 22, she posted a YouTube video of her performing a free-verse poem about bullying and suicide at her school.

"Welcome to Lebanon High School, where smiles are fake and suicide prevention is something to laugh at," she begins.

In the days since it was posted, Gipson's video has racked up more than 700,000 views -- and has caused serious controversy at her high school.

Gipson was given a two-day suspension for the video, a punishment some people attributed to her strong words against the school's handling of bullying.

