Istanbul (CNN) Amnesty International's chairman in Turkey remained in custody Thursday -- a day after an Istanbul court ordered his conditional release -- after a prosecutor appealed to a different court for his detention to be renewed, the rights group said.

Taner Kılıç has been in custody since his arrest last June on terrorism-related charges.

Andrew Gardner, a senior Amnesty researcher on Turkey, tweeted that Kılıç was transferred from prison custody to gendarmerie custody late Wednesday.

The rights group expects him to be brought soon to an Izmir court and then transferred back to prison custody on the basis of the Istanbul court's decision to accept the prosecutor's appeal and renew Kılıç's detention, he said.

Amnesty activists protest against Kılıç's detention in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin last June.

