(CNN) Poland's senate has approved a controversial bill that makes it illegal to accuse Poles of complicity in crimes committed by Nazi Germany, including the Holocaust.

The bill, which passed with 57 votes to 23 (with two abstentions) early Thursday morning, also bans the use of terms such as "Polish death camps" in relation to camps such as Auschwitz, which were located in Nazi-occupied Poland.

To become law, the bill must now be signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has previously expressed his support.

Violations will be punished by a fine or a jail sentence of up to three years.

While there is a consensus among historians that certain Polish individuals and groups and some state-affiliated organs did collaborate with the Nazi occupiers, recent Polish governments have sought to challenge that narrative.