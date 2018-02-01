Man convicted of murder in van attack near London's Finsbury Park Mosque

(CNN) A man who deliberately drove a van into a group of Muslims near a mosque in north London in June was convicted Thursday of murder and attempted murder.

Darren Osborne, 48, appeared to have been motivated by anger over Islamist terror attacks in London and Manchester, England, in 2017 and a child grooming scandal in Rochdale that involved men of Asian origin, Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London was told.

He rented a van in Wales and drove it to London on June 18 planning to attack people attending a march, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement after the verdict.

When that did not prove possible, he drove around the city looking for a mosque, it said.

Just after midnight, he saw a group of Muslims helping 51-year-old Makram Ali, who had collapsed at an intersection. More people were around than usual because it was Ramadan, and many Muslims were on their way to or from prayers, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Read More