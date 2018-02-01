Story highlights The actress makes offer to buy out Mississippi movie theater on Instagram

She says she wants "all our brown children" to see themselves as superheroes

(CNN) If you live in Mississippi, you may get the chance to see "Black Panther" courtesy of Octavia Spencer.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted on her Instagram account Wednesday that she plans on buying out a theater somewhere in that state for a showing of the eagerly awaited Marvel film.

"I will be in MS when this movie opens," she wrote in a caption on a photo showing a scene from the film and the words "Tickets Now Available." "I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero."

Octavia Spencer attends the Golden Globe Awards last month.

It's not the first such generous offer from Spencer, who made Oscar history by becoming the first African-American actress nominated multiple times after winning the award. (She won the best supporting actress Oscar for 2011's "The Help" and was nominated last month for "The Shape of Water.")

