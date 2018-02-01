Story highlights Sawyer appeared in a multitude of roles on screen and stage

(CNN) Connie Sawyer, who was the oldest working actress in Hollywood, has died at 105, her daughter Lisa Dudley tells CNN.

Sawyer suffered a heart attack and later died on January 21 at the Motion Picture Television Fund retirement home where she resided, according to Dudley.

The character actress appeared in multiple film and television projects over the years, including roles in "Archie Bunker's Place," "Will & Grace" and "When Harry Met Sally." More recently, she appeared as the mother of James Woods's character in the Showtime series "Ray Donovan."

Sawyer was born Rosie Cohen in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1912 (the same year the Titanic sank) to a Jewish family from Romania.

