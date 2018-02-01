Petrol bomb thrown at Aung San Suu Kyi's home, Myanmar government says

(CNN) A petrol bomb has been thrown at the lakeside villa of Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, the government spokesman said Thursday.

Spokesman Zaw Htay confirmed the reports but wouldn't provide any further details, including whether the Nobel Laureate was there at the time of the attack.

Suu Kyi was held under house arrest by Myanmar's former military regime at the home in Yangon, southern Myanmar, for 15 years. She was released in 2010.

Myanmar's government is based in the country's capital of Naypyidaw, 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the city.

Zaw Htay posted a description of the firebombing suspect to his official Facebook page, a man aged about 40 years old with black hair.

