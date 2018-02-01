Beijing (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May is signing trade agreements worth more than $12 billion (9 billion pounds) with China, but these massive deals could be overshadowed by a box set of DVDs -- on pre-sale in the US for about $30.

May is set to present Chinese President Xi Jinping with "Blue Planet II," a wildly popular documentary series on marine life produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Her edition will include a special message from the documentary's host, famed British broadcaster David Attenborough, according to the prime minister's office, which revealed the gift ahead of the two leaders' meeting Thursday.

Millions of Chinese are said to have watched the BBC nature series, which received a score of 9.9 out 10 on the country's influential review site Douban.

May has tried to highlight shared concern and cooperation on environmental issues since she arrived in China for a three-day visit on Wednesday, visiting a plastic-cleaning project on the Yangtze River and announcing joint effort to tackle the ivory trade.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visits 'AgriGarden' greenhouses and Research and development centre on February 1, 2018 in Beijing, China.