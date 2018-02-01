Vehicle catches fire, crashes into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai

Beijing (CNN) A 40-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, after the van he was driving caught fire, authorities said.

Eighteen people were injured, including the driver surnamed Chen, when the van mounted the sidewalk at an intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., Shanghai police said in a statement.

Chen, a worker at a Shanghai metal product company, was smoking and driving while carrying hazardous material "illegally," police said.

The People's Daily, a state-controlled newspaper, reported that the van was carrying a number of gas tanks at the time of the accident.

The fire in the car was extinguished by firefighters, authorities said, adding that none of the injured were in a life-threatening condition.

