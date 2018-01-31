Rare 'super blue blood moon'
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
The full moon is seen over the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Cloud obscures the supermoon in Legazpi City in the Philippines.
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
An airplane passes the full moon before landing in Seoul, South Korea.
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.