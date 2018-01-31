Breaking News

Rare 'super blue blood moon'

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

A "super blue blood moon" rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on January 31, 2018, on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
A "super blue blood moon" rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on January 31, 2018, on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
The full moon is seen over the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
The full moon is seen over the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia&#39;s Far East.
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Cloud obscures the supermoon in Legazpi City in the Philippines.
Cloud obscures the supermoon in Legazpi City in the Philippines.
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
An airplane passes the full moon before landing in Seoul, South Korea.
An airplane passes the full moon before landing in Seoul, South Korea.
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
See photos of the "super blue blood moon," appearing on January 31, 2018.