USA Gymnastics' board steps down in wake of Nassar abuse scandal

Story highlights Three board members stepped down last week; another 18 resigned Wednesday

Head of US Olympic Committee had threatened to decertify sports governing body

(CNN) The board of USA Gymnastics stepped down Wednesday in the latest fallout from a widening sex abuse scandal involving the disgraced former doctor to the sport's governing body.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics said via Twitter that it was in the process of naming an interim board after receiving the resignations of 18 board members.

Three other board members resigned last week as Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician, faced more than 150 women in court over his abuse of two decades. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing patients under the guise of medical treatment.

The Nassar scandal has led to a widening inquiry into how several institutions failed to stop the abuse for so long.

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State have denied wrongdoing. USA Gymnastics has said it reported the sexual abuse allegations to authorities when it learned about the abuse.

