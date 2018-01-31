Larry Nassar is back in court to face 65 more victims in Michigan

Story highlights Larry Nassar faces his third criminal sentencing hearing in recent months

Prosecutor: The number of expected speakers has reached 65 and could keep changing

(CNN) Jessica Thomashow said she was "excited" to first meet Larry Nassar. She was 9 years old, suffering from a rib misplacement, when the staff at Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan told her about the doctor renowned for treating young gymnasts.

"This was the first time I heard of Larry Nassar and his reputation," the former gymnast said in court Wednesday.

"I remember my coaches telling me to go see him, and I was actually quite excited. Then I went into the back room, and that's when everything changed. I was alone with him. He had me lie down on the table, and he sexually assaulted me."

Thomashow, 17, was the first of at least 65 young women expected to speak at Nassar's latest sentencing hearing, his third in recent months.

The former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University has pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, where Twistars is located.