Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) Both the Eagles and Patriots participated in Super Bowl LII media availability at the Mall of America on Wednesday, and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a little fun during his turn with reporters.

Cox elected to wear a wrestling mask while seated at a riser for his Q&A with reporters.

"I feel stronger, faster than ever right now," Cox said, flexing his right arm, after fitting the tight lucha libre mask, revealing just his eyes and mouth, over his head.

Cox said the mask was a gift from a reporter from Mexico, where lucha libre, a form of professional wrestling, was made popular. It inspired the 2006 movie "Nacho Libre," starring Jack Black.

"He told me to put in on and take a picture, so I just kept it on the whole time, and I thought I would look cool during this interview," Cox said.

