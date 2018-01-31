While you were arguing about the anthem, Colin Kaepernick just finished donating $1 million

(CNN) People like to talk about Colin Kaepernick. But while everyone was busy arguing over the on-field protests he spearheaded two years ago, the free agent NFL quarterback was putting his money where his mouth is.

Colin Kaepernick, safety Eric Reid #35, and linebacker Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel before a game in November 2016.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick completed a pledge he made in September 2016 : To donate $1 million to organizations working in, what he called, oppressed communities.

The donations spanned the country and touched on a wealth of social issues: Homelessness, at-risk families, education, community-police relations, prison reform, inmates' right, reproductive rights, hunger and more.

For instance, a recent donation in partnership with rapper T.I. went to building materials and labor for an organization in Houston that's helping neighborhoods affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As a finale to his year of giving, Kaepernick teamed up with influential athletes and artists to spotlight organizations close to them. He called the project #10for10, and asked participants to donate $10,000 to a cause of their choice, which he then matched with another $10,000.

I am happy to announce I have completed my #MillionDollarPledge. For the final #10for10 joining me is my brother @usher! He is donating $10k to match my $10k for $20k for H.O.M.E from Lithonia, GA. Head to https://t.co/aK6dK9NZZA for a complete list of my Million Dollar Pledge! pic.twitter.com/WiSAJePPcB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 31, 2018