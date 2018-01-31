A brief history of female politicians being told to smile

Washington (CNN) In a Wednesday morning interview on CNN's "New Day," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders suggested that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi "should smile a lot more."

"I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it," Sanders said of Pelosi's stony expression during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The remark was far from the first time that a woman in a powerful leadership role has been given the suggestion to "smile more," a directive that is regarded by many as sexist.

Here's a brief look back at the times that female politicians on both sides of the aisle have been told to smile:

Hillary Clinton