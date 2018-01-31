Did you notice that Trump hasn't tweeted today?

(CNN) It's prime time on the East Coast and something weird is (not) happening on the internet.

President Donald Trump hasn't posted. In 24 hours. Since about now on Tuesday night.

The last time Trump's account went mute for an entire calendar date looks to have been October 6 of last year, so coming up on 117 days ago.

His most recent tweet -- a prompt to watch the State of the Union -- landed a day ago, at 9 p.m . But like the one before that, from 3:12 p.m. on Monday, January 29, it was probably dialed up by a staffer. Both contain official, whitehouse.gov video clips.

Go back further still, to January 28, and the mystery deepens.

