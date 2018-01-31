Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, which is up and running earlier than any of his predecessors in modern history, spent more than $3 million in legal fees in 2017.

The latest figures means nearly $2 of every $10 the campaign has spent last year has gone toward legal fees. And in the last three months of 2017, about 41% of the Trump campaign's spending went toward legal fees, according to the campaign's most recent Federal Election Commission filing.

It was not immediately clear how much of the campaign's $1.1 million in legal spending the last quarter of 2017 was tied to the Russia investigation, but the Trump campaign has used some funds in the last year to comply with document requests related to the investigation and to foot some of the President's eldest son's legal bills.

While the Trump campaign's spending on legal fees amounted to about 18% of its total spending, the legal expenses total a little more than 7% of its total fundraising haul for the year.

The figures came as the Trump campaign touted its continued reliance on small-dollar donors.

