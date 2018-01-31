(CNN) There was Kente cloth for Africa, there was black for #MeToo and white for, well no one is quite sure.

Members of Congress and the first family wore various colors and items to tonight's State of the Union address to make political statements -- or not -- on a number of different issues.

So what exactly do some of these choices represent?

Purple ribbons

Tonight, I'm proud to show my support at #SOTU for 2 very important causes: a #TimesUp pin in solidarity w/every American fighting to end sexual harassment in the workplace, & a purple ribbon to raise awareness for those affected by the devastating opioid epidemic pic.twitter.com/FmPq6LQ8v9 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 31, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York joined fellow House and Senate Democrats who wore a simple purple ribbon in reference to the US opioid epidemic. Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Bernie Sanders of Vermont were also among those who wore the ribbon.