Trump is on a Nixonian collision course with the FBI

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray is forcing the Trump White House to choose between the national interest and President Donald Trump's political hide.

Wray's formal opposition to the release of a secret partisan memo, supported by Republicans critical of the bureau, also sets the stage for a showdown over the future of the nation's most revered law enforcement agency which, before Trump, enjoyed longstanding support from the GOP.

Only Trump could separate the law-and-order party, as the Republicans have been known as for decades, from the FBI. He has done this as part of his larger effort to delegitimize all who have participated in various probes of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and other violations of criminal and civil law they might uncover.

According to Politico , Trump decided in mid-January that he would attack his own administration's Justice Department and FBI in response to the Robert Mueller probe. (The FBI provides resources for Mueller and the second-in-command at the Justice Department, Rod Rosenstein, supervises him.) "President Trump has started the clock on the Rosenstein firing watch," GOP strategist Evan Siegfried told Politico. "This is feeding the private discussions in the GOP about the President's state of mind."

Days after Siegfried spoke, Republicans in the House of Representatives made clear their intentions to join the President no matter where his mind resides. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asked his aides to write a memo criticizing the FBI's handling of requests for a warrant related to investigating Russian election interference. This four-page document , based on reams of classified material, is widely believed to be a highly political and selective use of information intended to discredit the agency and, by extension, Mueller's work.