Can three titans of modern industry revolutionize your health care?

Can three titans of modern industry bend health care away from its ruinous path of disorganization and waste, toward the kind of efficiencies these men regularly achieve in their core businesses? The announcement Tuesday that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase are joining forces to create an independent company that will provide their US workers with a better health care option is dangling the possibility of a major disruption in this complex market.

The question is: Can they deliver on the mounting hype? These three companies are certainly well positioned to make an important contribution. After all, each holds pieces of health care's puzzle.

Jeff Bezos's plans to enter health care in a big way have been the subject of widespread chatter for years now, coming to high resolution last year as Amazon set the pharmacy industry in its sights. Amazon is building up its pharmacy expertise and forming relationships that make it clear the company intends to compete with the likes of Walgreens and CVS to offer direct consumer medication fulfillments over its robust commerce platform.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway group's distributed businesses include companies selling all types of insurance, ranging from GEICO auto insurance to worker's compensation and even medical malpractice coverage. Buffett's already figured out a way to profit from the ups and downs of health care delivery: his health insurance reaps profits when things go smoothly, and because care sometimes go awry, providers always endure the risk of lawsuits, keeping their money flowing into his professional liability insurance.

As for Jamie Dimon, his company, JPMorgan Chase, is a banking behemoth that already knows the finances of the health care industry in extraordinary detail, serving clients at all levels of the health care industry. Some people in key positions at Chase come from health care companies, and their expertise will be vital for financing the kinds of enterprises they once operated.