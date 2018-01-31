Coffee may come with a cancer warning in California

Story highlights Roasting coffee beans creates acrylamide, a chemical linked to cancer in rodents

A California judge will decide whether stores that sell coffee need to warn about the chemical

(CNN) California coffee shops may soon be forced to warn customers about a possible cancer risk linked to their morning jolt of java.

lawsuit first filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2010 by the nonprofit Council for Education and Research on Toxics targets several companies that make or sell coffee, including Starbucks, 7-Eleven and BP. The suit alleges that the defendants "failed to provide clear and reasonable warning" that drinking coffee could expose people to acrylamide.

The court documents state that, under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, also known as Proposition 65, businesses must give customers a "clear and reasonable warning" about the presence of agents that affect health -- and that these stores failed to do so.

In addition to paying fines, the lawsuit wants companies to post warnings about acrylamide with an explanation about the potential risks of drinking coffee. If the suit is successful, the signs would need to be clearly posted at store counters or on walls where someone could easily see them when making a purchase.