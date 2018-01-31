London (CNN) The Palace of Westminster, often cited as the most famous parliament building in the world, is falling apart.

Behind the spectacular facade of Britain's legislature, roofs are leaking, a tangle of electrical cabling and steam pipes presents a fire risk, plumbing systems are inadequate and dangerous asbestos is all around.

After putting off a decision for years over what to do about it, MPs on Wednesday voted in favor of moving Parliament out of the building to allow repairs to commence.

Renovation at the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, by the Houses of Parliament.

They agreed both chambers of the Houses of Parliament should vacate in a "timely" manner, but gave no specific year for when they would. Officials said earlier the move would not likely happen before 2025.

MPs had resisted greenlighting the refurbishment largely because they worry about the consequences of spending large amounts of money on their own building while imposing cuts on other public services.

