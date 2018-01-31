The Louvre is displaying Nazi-seized artwork to try and find the original owners

(CNN) The Louvre Museum in Paris has dedicated a special permanent exhibit to French-owned works of art recovered from Germany. The Nazis had seized the pieces during their occupation of France.

These 31 paintings join the more than 1,700 recovered paintings already on the walls at the world-famous museum, but their display has a deeper purpose: To hopefully reunite the works of art with the descendants of their rightful owners.

The paintings and other artworks are kept track of in the National Recovery Museum's catalog . A statement from the Louvre outlines the plan for these deeply significant historical pieces.

"Currently, a work group established by the Culture Ministry, and working in collaboration with the Commission for the compensation of the victims of looting, founded in 1999, is in charge of tracing the origins of these works, in order to determine those that have been looted, and those that have not.

"In the case of looted goods, the group is equally committed to identify the owner at the moment of the theft, to allow the pieces to be returned to the rightful owners. In the paintings collection, more than 50 pieces have been returned to the owners in this way since 1951."

