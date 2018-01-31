(CNN) Rose McGowan, the former actress who accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, praised Meryl Streep for her response to the Weinstein allegations in an interview with CNN Wednesday, tempering her biting criticism of the Hollywood actress.

In a now deleted tweet from December, McGowan hit out at Steep after learning she would participate in the "Time's Up" initiative at the Golden Globes, claiming Streep had known of Weinstein's alleged criminal behavior.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest," McGowan tweeted. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."

Streep reacted to Rose's criticism in an interview with Christiane Amanpour in early January.

"I'm sure in many ways she wished I knew. What happened to Rose is unbearable. And it sticks a knife in everyone's heart that this man was allowed to continue in his -- the way he worked on people, over the bodies of women," Streep said. "He made a business over the bodies of women."

