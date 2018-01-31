Russell Simmons contributions to be removed from Oprah's book

(CNN) Future printings of Oprah Winfrey's spiritual self-help book, "The Wisdom of Sundays," will not include contributions from former hip-hop music executive Russell Simmons, according to the book's publisher.

The decision comes as Simmons faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Simmons has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"All future printings of 'The Wisdom of Sundays' have had Simmons' passages removed," a spokesperson for Flatiron Books told CNN. "This change will also be reflected in the e-book."

The change was first reported by The New York Times.

The spokesperson declined to provide sales figures but said there are over 500,000 copies of the book in print.

"The Wisdom of Sundays" features contributions from famous figures who have been featured on her OWN television series "Super Soul Sunday," like Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes and Tracy Morgan.

The book was first released in October 2017.

Simmons is included in chapters about "mindfulness" and "grace and gratitude," as well as the epilogue.

The music mogul is currently being sued by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik, who alleges Simmons raped her in 2016.

Simmons was never charged in connection with the alleged incident and has called the allegation "absolutely untrue."

Simmons is best known as the founder of hip-hop music label Def Jam Recordings but has other business ventures.

In November, he stepped down from his positions at Def Jam and his media firm Rush Communications after screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused him of forcing her to have sex with him in 1991 in a column for The Hollywood Reporter. Simmons denied the claim.

Earlier this month, Winfrey, a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up initiative, drew praise for her speech at the Golden Globes , during which she hailed the women who have come forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault.

"I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories," she said. "Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story."

CNN's Lisa France and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.