13 questions with singer Charlie Puth

By Chloe Melas

Updated 4:35 PM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Charlie Puth performs at the Hilton And American Express Launch of new co-brand credit card portfolio at the Conrad New York hotel on January 30

(CNN)Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is known for his chart-topping hits, but what fans might not know is that he has a penchant for late-night online shopping and an irrational fear of crowds.

CNN caught up with the "How Long" singer for a round of rapid-fire questions, moments before he took the stage at New York City's Conrad New York Hotel on Wednesday night.
Favorite food: Margherita pizza
Dream collab: Bruce Springsteen
    Fear: Crowds. "I can't be in a crowd and watch a show but I can play to a crowd. It's a bit of a juxtaposition."
    Bucket list vacation: Hong Kong
    First kiss: "I broke the mold early. I was 13 and watching some sort of beach talent show and a girl wrapped a scarf around my head and gave me a peck."
    Movie night go-to: "Naked Gun"
    Strangest habit: "I like to surprise myself with gifts purchased online. Sometimes I'll be shopping at the wee hours of the morning and I won't remember what I bought and a week later a bunch of stuff shows up and I'm very excited."
    Words to live by: "We're not here for a long time, we're here for a good time."
    If you weren't a singer: Interior design
    Relationship goals: If she makes me laugh that would be pretty cool.
    Current tunes: Kanye West's "Late Registration"
    First thing in the morning: "I reach for my phone and tell myself not to look at it and put on some music I'm not familiar with like Latin jazz."
    Can't live without: My family.