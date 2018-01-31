13 questions with singer Charlie Puth

(CNN) Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is known for his chart-topping hits, but what fans might not know is that he has a penchant for late-night online shopping and an irrational fear of crowds.

CNN caught up with the "How Long" singer for a round of rapid-fire questions, moments before he took the stage at New York City's Conrad New York Hotel on Wednesday night.

Favorite food: Margherita pizza

Dream collab: Bruce Springsteen

Fear: Crowds. "I can't be in a crowd and watch a show but I can play to a crowd. It's a bit of a juxtaposition."

Bucket list vacation: Hong Kong

First kiss: "I broke the mold early. I was 13 and watching some sort of beach talent show and a girl wrapped a scarf around my head and gave me a peck."

Movie night go-to: "Naked Gun"

Strangest habit: "I like to surprise myself with gifts purchased online. Sometimes I'll be shopping at the wee hours of the morning and I won't remember what I bought and a week later a bunch of stuff shows up and I'm very excited."

Words to live by: "We're not here for a long time, we're here for a good time."

If you weren't a singer: Interior design

Relationship goals: If she makes me laugh that would be pretty cool.

Current tunes: Kanye West's "Late Registration"

First thing in the morning: "I reach for my phone and tell myself not to look at it and put on some music I'm not familiar with like Latin jazz."

Can't live without: My family.