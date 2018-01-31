Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong's explosive disposal unit has successfully defused a suspected World War II-era bomb found in a "dangerous condition" at a construction site in city's center, police said.

It is the second unexploded device to be unearthed in the Chinese territory in a week.

The new explosive was found at 11 a.m. local time Wednesday close to the harbor-front Hong Kong Convention Center and Exhibition Centre, near where a 450-kilogram (992-pound) bomb was defused Sunday.

Authorities announced Thursday they had successfully disarmed the second bomb after a 24-hour operation.

The discovery of the unexploded ordnance prompted police to close several roads and cordon off the area in the busy Wan Chai neighborhood, with shops shuttered and nearby walkways sealed off as disposal experts examined the device.

