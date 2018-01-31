Hong Kong (CNN) A suspected World War II-era bomb discovered Wednesday at a Hong Kong construction site is in a "dangerous condition," according to police, saying the fuse has been damaged.

It is the second unexploded device to be unearthed in the Chinese territory in a week.

The new explosive was found at 11 a.m. near to the harbor-front Hong Kong Convention Center and Exhibition Centre, near where a 450-kilogram (992-pound) bomb was defused Sunday.

The discovery of the unexploded ordnance prompted police to close several roads and cordon off the area in the busy Wan Chai neighborhood, with shops shuttered and nearby walkways sealed off as disposal experts examined the device.

Police are present Wednesday outside the Hong Kong construction site where the explosive was found.

Police said some cross-harbor ferry services were also suspended.

Read More