Sky's the limit as Africa makes major move towards aviation single market

Story highlights 23 nations have signed the initiative

It's part of the Africa 2063 project to encourage integration

(CNN) Back in 1999, under what is known as the Yamoussoukro Decision, African countries planned to free their skies for air travel.

Last Sunday the African Union (AU) took its first big step towards this goal, launching the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The landmark announcement unveiled by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the new chair of the AU, aims to transform intra-African air travel, lower prices and increase connectivity.

The initiative has 23 signatories. There are 32 AU members still to come on board.

Take off for African aviation

