Arthur Mamou-Mani's designs in Black Rock City and beyond

The organizers of Burning Man, an annual event celebrating the end of the summer in the United States, have chosen French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani's design for the 2018 central temple. The Galaxia structure uses the same swirling style of geometry that is present in Mamou-Mani's previous designs for the festival. The technique, he says, makes the structures seem as if they have emerged naturally from the desert. "It also creates beautiful, fiery twists and tornadoes when burned."

The temple is a place to celebrate or think about the deceased. Towards the center of Galaxia, the petals will lift towards the sky and a giant 3D-printed teardrop will hang from the top. For Mamou-Mani, this tear will symbolize the collective grief and emotion of the Burners.

Tangential Dreams was a Mamou-Mani structure at Burning Man 2016. Digitally designed with algorithmic rules, the climbable tower was made from 1,000 thin wooden pieces held in pace by horizontal slats rotating along a central axis. This gave the impression of leaves on a tree gently moving in the wind.

Tangential Dream, a six-meter-high structure, was pre-assembled and brought to Black Rock City in several parts. These were then screwed together on location.

Mamou-Mani also works as a lecturer at the University of Westminster, London. For the past six years he has been taking students to Burning Man with his co-tutor Toby Burgess, so they can learn the practical side of designing and building a structure. Bismuth Bivouac was designed by Mamou-Mani's student Jonathan Leung for Burning Man 2015.

The Bismuth Bivouac was burned at the end of the 2015 festival. Inspired by the crystalline growth pattern of the element bismuth (Bi), it imitated the geometry of bismuth crystals and formed an intriguing cubic structure.

The Infinity Tree was designed by Tobias Power, a student of Mamou-Mani and Burgess, for Burning Man 2015. The structure was intended to symbolize infinity, and the things in life that can never be lost.

Hayam Sun Temple was designed by Josh Haywood, a student at Westminster University, for Burning Man 2014. Inspired by Islamic art, the pavilion referenced the motifs found in mosques, though it was not a religious structure.

Fractal Cult, an installation for the 2013 Burning Man, was designed by Westminster University student Thanasis Korras. The geometry of the structures is strongly connected to Merkaba -- a vehicle of divine light used to transport the body and spirit to another dimension according to the Ancient Egyptian belief system.

Shipwreck was designed by Georgia-Rose Collard-Watson, a student at Westminster University, for Burning Man 2013. It aimed to confront the elements and give shelter from the sun's rays, the dust storms and the prevailing winds.

In 2013, Mamou-Mani created "The Magic Garden," an installation for fashion designer Karen Millen's shop windows on Regent Street, London. The fluid structure was designed to seamlessly link all the windows of the store.

Mamou-Mani's Karen Millen window display was part of the Regent Street Windows Project 2013, organized by the Royal Institute of British Architects. The mesh fabric was used to maximize its structural qualities and interact with the mannequins

In 2014, Mamou-Mani designed a giant origami tree that overhung the entrance of the Davidson Tsui store in Shanghai, China.

The Wooden Waves, designed by Mamou-Mani in 2015, is an architectural installation suspended in the entrance of the London offices of Buro Happold Engineering. It is made from flat, stock plywood, demonstrating that complex forms can be created using the most simple of materials.

Cloud Capsules was a structure designed by Mamou-Mani for a 2014 exhibition showcasing daylight simulation software.

Cloud Capsules' two-meter-high micro-pavilions were the product of Mamou-Mani's Delta Tower 3D Printer.