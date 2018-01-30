Las Vegas shooting documents include second person of interest

(CNN) In the early days of the investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting, two people were named as persons of interest in the case, according to newly released police search warrants.

One was deceased shooter Stephen Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who has since been publicly cleared in the case. The name of the other was redacted in hundreds of pages of documents released Tuesday to the media.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has identified that individual as Dennis Haig. Haig did not respond to phone calls Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas police officials told CNN on Tuesday the department cannot comment on Haig or any names. They referred CNN to federal authorities.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish ordered the documents released after several journalism outlets, including CNN, sued to obtain the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department search warrants related to the October 1 shooting.

Read More