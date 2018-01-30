Larry Nassar will be back in court to face 57 more victims in Michigan

Story highlights Larry Nassar faces third criminal sentencing hearing in the past few months

Hearing will likely be similar to remarkable victim impact statements in Ingham County

(CNN) The legal reckoning with Larry Nassar's years of sexual abuse isn't over.

Nassar, the longtime former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and faculty member at Michigan State University, will return to court Wednesday morning for sentencing in Eaton County, Michigan, where he has pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The Michigan attorney general's office said 57 victims are expected to speak out in court about Nassar's abuse, according to Eaton County Court Administrator Beryl Frenger.

The court has already set aside three days for victim impact statements, and the hearing is expected to go into next week to give each victim time to speak, Frenger said.

The sentencing in Eaton County is likely to be similar to the remarkable victim impact statements in nearby Ingham County over the past two weeks.