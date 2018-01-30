Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are: on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday before Congress follows a year of growing pains as the new White House has learned how to work with the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

But Trump has also developed some key relationships with influential players in Congress. While some of those friendships have frayed at times, they've mostly gotten back on track, and Republicans have largely adopted a strategy of keeping the President close for the sake of getting things done.

Here's a look at the allies