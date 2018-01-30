Todd Ricketts will be the next RNC finance chair

(CNN) Todd Ricketts is set to become finance chairman for the Republican National Committee, after casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned his position last week in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Two sources familiar with the decision confirmed Ricketts' selection to CNN.

Ricketts is expected to be named finance chair as soon as Tuesday, a third source said, in time for the RNC to gather for its winter meeting this week in Washington. He originally emerged as a top candidate for the post this week, the source added.

Wynn's departure from the post over the weekend followed decades' worth of allegations of sexual misconduct against the founder and CEO of Wynn Resorts. In the wake of the allegations, first reported by The Wall Street Journal , GOP politicians rushed to return donations from Wynn, who has a history of donating to both parties but more recently has given heavily to Republicans.

Ricketts, a successful businessman and co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, emerged as a prominent booster for President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign after initially supporting Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during the Republican primary. Trump nominated Ricketts as his deputy commerce secretary last year, but Ricketts ultimately withdrew his bid in April after struggling to reconcile his family's complicated finances with the Office of Government Ethics.

Read More