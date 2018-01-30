Tillerson says US still 'concerned' about Gulf dispute

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the United States "remains as concerned today as at the outset" of the ongoing eight-month dispute between Qatar and other Gulf state nations.

"It is critical that all parties minimize rhetoric, exercise restraint to avoid further escalation and work toward a resolution," Tillerson said in Washington during a session of the inaugural US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

He spoke alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis, as well as the Qatari Foreign and Defense Ministers.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar over what they say is the country's support of terrorism. Tillerson called for all sides to work toward a solution to the impasse in order to deal with the threats posed by ISIS as well as Iran.

Gulf allies have repeatedly criticized Qatar for alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood, a nearly 100-year-old Islamist group considered a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

