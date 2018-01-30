Washington (CNN) A minority of the Supreme Court is expected to attend President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night, sitting together in their judicial robes near the front of the chamber and attempting to abstain from the partisan nature of the event.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's only Supreme Court nominee so far, is scheduled to make his debut Tuesday night. Conservatives consider his 2017 confirmation to be one of the President's biggest triumphs during a tumultuous first year.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan are also scheduled to attend, the court's public information officer said.

Over the years, some combination of justices have always crossed the street to attend the speech, but others have refrained either due to scheduling conflicts or the feeling that the event has devolved into what the late Justice Antonin Scalia referred to as a "childish spectacle."

Last spring at a speaking event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Roberts reiterated something he has said before: sometimes he's wished he didn't go. He was indirectly referring to a 2010 speech by President Barack Obama that criticized the court for a ruling on campaign finance.

