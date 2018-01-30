Breaking News

Fact-checking website crashes during Trump's first State of the Union

By Donald Judd, CNN

Updated 4:06 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump to Congress: Summon the unity to deliver
Trump to Congress: Summon the unity to deliver

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to Congress: Summon the unity to deliver

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to Congress: Summon the unity to deliver 01:21

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address proved too much for non-partisan fact-checking site PolitiFact Tuesday night. The website saw its servers crash for six minutes during the President's speech.

"Welp ... our website just crashed. Thanks for reading ?!!? We'll keep things up here on Twitter while we see what happened," the website tweeted, citing high web traffic numbers.
The site, which is run from a reporting team at the Florida-based Tampa Bay Times and owned by the non-profit Poynter Institute, crashed at 9:49 p.m. ET, about halfway through Trump's 80-minute long speech.
The lag was a relatively minor one, with the website tweeting out "we're back up" just five minutes later.
    Read More
    Going into Tuesday night's speech, PolitiFact had labeled 69% of Trump's pubic remarks as ranging from "Mostly False" to "Pants on Fire" wrong.
    The State of the Union address earned Trump marks ranging from "Mostly True" to "Pants on Fire."
    Check out CNN's own fact check here.