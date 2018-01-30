Washington (CNN) Rep. Paul Gosar said he requested that US Capitol Police arrest undocumented immigrants attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Arizona Republican, who is known as an immigration hardliner, tweeted his request that police "consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance."

He added they should "arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security."

considerable number of Democratic lawmakers are bringing undocumented immigrants to Trump's State of the Union address amid the immigration debate that's shaking out on Capitol Hill.

Despite Gosar's request, most of the immigration-related invited guests to Trump's State of the Union are protected under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, which is set to expire in March.

