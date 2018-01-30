Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has told aides he wants a memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools released as quickly as possible, two people familiar with the matter says, but has decided against doing so before the State of the Union address to avoid obscuring what the White House hopes will be a unifying message.

Some members of his inner circle also worry the memo, now sitting in a classified room in the White House, could distract the President himself from speech preparations in the hours leading up to Tuesday night's address.

Trump has made plain to chief of staff John Kelly and others within the administration that he wants the information released, and that message has been relayed to the Justice Department.

"It's more a matter of when," said the person.

Read More