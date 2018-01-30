Melania Trump arrived at State of the Union separately from the President

Washington (CNN) In a break with longstanding tradition, Melania Trump opted to ride with the guests she invited to share her first lady's box during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The motorcade ride, from the White House south lawn to the Capitol building, is just a handful of minutes, but for a first couple who has not been publicly seen together since New Year's Eve , the separate cars were another in a string of isolated movements from a very independent first lady.

The Trumps will return to the White House in the same vehicle, according to Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.

Melania Trump appeared to a standing ovation in the Capitol and was seated for her husband's speech just one minute before its scheduled start.

Wearing a cream pantsuit by French design house Christian Dior, and a white silk blouse from Italian label Dolce & Gabbana, the first lady looked coincidentally very similar to the female Democratic congressional members who last year at Trump's address to the Joint Session of Congress protested Trump's policies by wearing white, the color of suffragettes.

