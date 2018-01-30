Story highlights Daniel Pollack was banned from using Uber after an incident early last year in which he allegedly made racially charged and anti-Muslim comments to a driver

(CNN) A senior adviser who worked for disgraced Trump appointee Carl Higbie was banned from using Uber after an incident early last year in which he allegedly made racially charged and anti-Muslim comments to a driver.

Daniel Pollack is the senior adviser for public affairs at the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that oversees national volunteering organizations like AmeriCorps. Pollack works in the office of external affairs, which was formerly headed by Carl Higbie, who resigned earlier this month over a slew of racist and of other inflammatory comments unearthed by CNN's KFile.

Pollack is a political appointee at CNCS appointed by the White House. It's unclear when Pollack joined CNCS, but a review of his social media accounts and the ones of his small PR firm, Callidus Communications, show Pollack hasn't posted publicly since August, when Higbie was appointed to CNCS by the Trump administration.

Pollack worked with Higbie at the Trump-aligned Great America Pac during the 2016 presidential campaign. Before that, Pollack worked as a spokesman for Project Veritas, the organization run by conservative provocateur James O'Keefe.

A spokesperson for CNCS, Samantha Jo Warfield, referred CNN to the White House for comment. Representatives for the White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN sent on Monday evening and throughout the day on Tuesday.

