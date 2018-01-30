Washington (CNN) In his response to the State of the Union address, Rep. Joe Kennedy is set to indirectly refer to President Donald Trump as a "bully," according to excerpts provided ahead of his speech.

"Bullies may land a punch. They might leave a mark," the Massachusetts Democrat will say, according to excerpts released by his office. "But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future."

Kennedy, who comes from one of the most prominent families in American politics, is also set to slam Trump for "targeting laws" that protect Americans.

"It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics. But it's far bigger than that," he will say. "This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us -- they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection."

He will also explain why he chose a technical school in Fall River, Massachusetts, as the location for his response.

