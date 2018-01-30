(CNN) Republican Rep. Jim Jordan referred to leaked text messages between two former-top FBI officials as an "animus against Trump" and "extreme bias," speaking on CNN's "Cuomo Primetime" Monday.

"It was the most extreme bias I've ever seen," Jordan told anchor Chris Cuomo.

In the interview, Jordan also expressed concern the same people who ran the investigation into the Hillary Clinton's emails and "rigged it" in her favor were now the ones controlling the Trump-Russian investigation at the bureau.

"Peter Strzok is the one interviewing Mike Flynn. So it's appropriate, I think, just common sense-wise for Americans to step back and say, 'hey, maybe there's something there,'" Jordan told Cuomo, in justifying why he believed the memo, containing those text messages ought to be released.

Jordan went on to refer to the people at the top of the FBI as "certainly pro-Clinton" after Monday morning saw the resignation of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who voted in the Republican primary of the 2016 election.

