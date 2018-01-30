Breaking News

Christie: Trump should not meet with Mueller

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Tue January 30, 2018

Chris Christie: Trump shouldn't talk to Mueller
Chris Christie: Trump shouldn't talk to Mueller

    Chris Christie: Trump shouldn't talk to Mueller

  • Chris Christie finished his second term as governor earlier this month
  • Prior to serving as governor, Christie was a US attorney in New Jersey

Washington (CNN)Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that President Donald Trump should not meet face-to-face with special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I don't think the President of the United States -- unless there are credible allegations, which I don't believe there are -- should be sitting across from the special counsel. The presidency is different. I don't think they should do that," Christie, who served as a US attorney for New Jersey for six years prior to becoming governor, told ABC's "Good Morning America."
Mueller is interested in asking Trump about his dismissals of former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN last week.
    "Robert Mueller is not someone to be trifled with," Christie said. "What I've said all along is that in an investigation like this, there's ... nothing you can do to make it shorter. There are lots of things you can do to make it longer."
    Christie's comments were quickly criticized by Preet Bharara, an Obama-era US attorney for New York who was ousted from his role by Trump last March.
    "Reminder that @GovChristie is a former U.S. Attorney. If he were in charge of such an investigation, there is no universe in which he would not seek a Trump interview," Bharara, who is now a CNN senior legal analyst, tweeted.