What your Fitbit can tell Russia

(CNN) Ever wonder who might see the data from your Fitbit? It turns out it could be just about anybody -- and that has the Pentagon worried. Twenty-year-old Australian college student Nathan Ruser analyzed a heat map produced by data aggregator Strava, and what he found shows just how vulnerable troops deployed to hostile areas could be.

But that vulnerability has much broader implications for the future of warfare. In fact, Russia and China are already acting on strategies that will leverage heat maps and other aspects of what we're now calling our "digital dust" in order to enhance their military power.

So how does it all work? Strava aggregates data from any GPS-enabled device, such as Fitbits, Garmins and cellphones so they can "connect the world's athletes" on their own social media platform. At first glance, the Strava Labs heat map looks like a nighttime satellite image of Earth. Vibrant light emanates from rich areas like Europe, the United States, Japan and South Korea. Darkness envelops unpopulated or poorer areas like much of Africa, the Canadian Arctic, Tibet and North Korea. Closer inspection, however, reveals that people are transmitting data from even some of the darkest corners of the world.

That might not be a big deal if you're a solitary tourist in the Amazon, but if you're a soldier conducting sensitive operations while using these GPS-enabled devices, you have just compromised your mission. Just as Nathan Ruser or Strava can track you, so can hostile intelligence services -- and they can do so with great precision, down to specific individuals.

Russia has already done this. According to the Wall Street Journal, they've targeted the smartphones of a US battalion commander, his staff and his NATO counterparts while they were deployed to Eastern Poland. They've also conducted similar operations in Eastern Ukraine against Ukrainian forces. These operations are the tactical manifestations of a much larger effort by Russia to conduct hybrid warfare against the United States and its allies -- melding conventional military power with special operations, economic coercion, political influence operations (like inserting "fake news" into social media feeds and finding compromising material, or Kompromat, on leading political figures) and cyber attacks.

