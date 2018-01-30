Trump's State of the Union in 280 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the State of the Union.
That speech was a lot of things. Unifying isn't one of them.— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) January 31, 2018
Well done speech by Trump tonight. The problem is Trump's words & actions up to this point are not congruent w/the positives in the speech. I suspect tomorrow, he'll ruin any good will with a twitter trumpertantrum & it's back to square one. #SOTU— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) January 31, 2018
Trump more effective tonight combining soft tone with hard edge. But the surprise of the evening was young @joekennedy -- he gave heart to Dems heading toward November elections. @CNN— David Gergen (@David_Gergen) January 31, 2018
Didn't it seem that the North Korean section of the SOTU was somehow edited? The powerful stories ultimately did not lead anywhere. Not that I am disappointed. For a few minutes, @POTUS seemed to be laying the ground to announce something dangerous and foolhardy. #SOTU— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) January 31, 2018
Well that was a truly scary speech. Partly because it was intended to be — to scare people into aggressive stances on immigration, North Korea, etc. But also, the idea of ramping up the politics of fear to an even greater extreme is terrifying. #SOTU— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018
.#SOTU - Tomorrow #GOP hands will be sore from so much clapping & #Democrats' seats will be sore from so much sitting. @realDonaldTrump #GitmoStaysOpen #Gorsuch #OttoWarmbier #TaxCuts #JobsReport pic.twitter.com/QSlAF5txbL— Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) January 31, 2018
That was the most BORING #SOTU address ever made. And how many times did he clap for himself?— Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) January 31, 2018
I was wrong. @POTUS did make one brief mention of Russia in a one sentence litany of "rogue regimes, terrorist groups and rivals like China and Russia that chalmange our interests, our economy and our values."— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 31, 2018
Went by quickly and I missed it. https://t.co/pWvFygtsSY
"As we strengthen friendships around the world, we are also restoring clarity about our adversaries."— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 31, 2018
Clarity?
No mention of Russia, from a president who refuses to sanction THAT adversary for meddling in our election and, according to his CIA Director, are fixing to do it again!
"The era of economic surrender is over." #SOTU. Thank you, Mr President!— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 31, 2018
Grandparents and aunts and uncles protect the nuclear family @realDonaldTrump. Such ignorance.— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 31, 2018
One of the best parts of #SOTU speeches is the personal stories told. The recognition of these extraordinary Americans represent the best of our country. Whether it's thru heroism or tragedy, they remind us of what truly makes America great. #Salute #Godblessthem— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) January 31, 2018
This line is a bit troubling: "remove federal employees who undermine the public trust, or fail the American people."— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) January 31, 2018
just once it would be nice to hear this president acknowledge all that immigrants have done over the centuries to make this country great and portray immigration as something other than a security threat, which on balance it is not— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) January 31, 2018
Yes like before mentions rival Power but nothing about election interference. It's impossible to discuss confronting Russia on any issues if @realDonaldTrump doesn't stand up and acknowledge what they've done.— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) January 31, 2018
As someone who speaks a ton let me say, when your speech says "APPLAUSE," it doesn't mean you clap at your own speech loudly into the mic.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 31, 2018
Trump tells the people affected by natural disasters, specifically Puerto Rico, "We love you. We are with you".— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 31, 2018
Tomorrow, FEMA officially shuts-off operations in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/xAhVZLpjwV
"Americans are dreamers too" may be Trump's line of the night— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 31, 2018
I don't like the Dems not clapping, but I do commend the ones who showed up. #SOTU— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) January 31, 2018
#SOTU In Trump's remarks on foreign policy, a lot of tough muscular rhetoric w/o a single reference to diplomacy anywhere. Reference to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital but no nod to his ultimate peace deal. When all you have is a hammer, world looks like a nail.— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) January 31, 2018
Trump should walk into that room, welcome the Dreamers, call them patriots, and ask the Dems who brought them to stand in support of his plan to legalize 1.8 million and give them a pathway to citizenship. #SOTU2018— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2018
He may not be tracking that he actually proposed cuts to key infrastructure programs in his own budget— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 31, 2018
"All Americans deserve accountability and respect." Will President Trump be releasing his tax returns? #SOTU— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) January 31, 2018
Awesome shout out and acknowledgment from @realDonaldTrump to @SteveScalise thank you for your service and bravery— André Bauer (@AndreBauerSC) January 31, 2018
Trump calls for common ground of unity, after attacking and insulting during a year as president. We're not buying it.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 31, 2018
"Tonight I call upon all of us to set aside our differences." @realDonaldTrump echoing his call from last year's joint-session speech to put aside "trivial fights."— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 31, 2018
Loving this optimism from @realDonaldTrump . clearly his goal is to bring people together tonight! #SOTU— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) January 31, 2018
Trump: "Make America great again for all Americans." (Inner voice: "Assuming we can get the brown ones to leave and the black ones to shut up") #SOTU— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) January 31, 2018
Excerpts of tonight's #SOTU suggest Trump will use "olive branch" and "unity" talk to shellack the same old deeply divisive, extremist policy proposals that benefit few while hurting many.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 30, 2018
Another Republican speaking against Gosar. @RosLehtinen is right. It's drastic and cruel. It's also hateful demagoguery. https://t.co/7jUAw3IMV5— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 30, 2018
In 1982 the Reagans began the tradition of inviting heroic Americans to sit in the First Lady's box at the #StateOfTheUnion Here Nancy Reagan beams at Lenny Skutnik, a federal worker who dove into the icy Potomac to save victims of the Air Florida flight https://t.co/VnsqGm4upJ— Kate Andersen Brower (@katebrower) January 30, 2018
The White House promises a unifying State of the Union speech tonight. I hope for that, but uniting America requires more than a script and a teleprompter. It requires real commitment to foundational American ideals, and both words and actions based upon them.— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 30, 2018
Presidential rhetoric -- even in the case of the best communicators -- see Reagan; Clinton; Obama -- rarely persuades. And in this case, words are weapons meant to divide; deceive; distract and divert. Nobody gets a second chance to make a first impression. https://t.co/PttyhZzZ9O— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) January 30, 2018
Abolish pensions for members of Congress? ...@jamesstrock created a #SOTU checklist of things Trump can do if he really wants to drain the swamp. https://t.co/BFbCLlouMI— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 30, 2018
I think he's great. I'm sure he will do great. Watch @RepMaxineWaters social numbers and let's compare data. ✊🏾💕 https://t.co/efNFQFfDwv— Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) January 30, 2018
Does it get more vile than a Republican Congressman bragging that he wants to arrest and deport the Dreamers who are scheduled to attend Trump's State of Hate address? #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/0aCplpPiFc— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
Good to be @alicetweet on @CNN @brikeilarcnn re #SOTU so much for @realDonaldTrump to report - Jobs, National Security, Lower Taxes, Bonuses #Maga pic.twitter.com/UrSNKJqGC7— Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) January 30, 2018
President Trump's first year in office has been a dark time for America. But the good news is this is still a democracy, and the people can hold their leaders accountable. It's time to take our government back. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018
President Trump's words advocating "bipartisanship" will not fix the problem he created.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2018
Even in politics, action speaks louder than words. #SOTU https://t.co/HkQOiffaTX
Count me as a skeptic, but having been through this process before here are the three ways to evaluate whether @realDonaldTrump and team did themselves any good tonight. Spoiler alert: not just reading from a TelePrompTer. https://t.co/giMlKiM1ZQ— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 30, 2018
Trump inviting to #StateOfTheUnion the parents of people killed by MS-13 gang members. Why didn't Trump invite family of Heather Heyer, Timothy Caughman, Ricky John Best, Taliesin Namkai Meche, Richard W. Collins, or 13 others killed in 2017 by white supremacists on U.S. soil?!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
The State of the Union is ... RESISTING AND RESILIENT! https://t.co/PbgolMDrl6— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 30, 2018
Good Morning! Off to Washington to cover #SOTU address from Pres Trump, a chance to celebrate a year of achievement -- growth, optimism, security -- and lay out plans for more MAGA to come...— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 30, 2018