Trump's State of the Union in 280 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the State of the Union.
Awesome shout out and acknowledgment from @realDonaldTrump to @SteveScalise thank you for your service and bravery— André Bauer (@AndreBauerSC) January 31, 2018
Trump calls for common ground of unity, after attacking and insulting during a year as president. We're not buying it.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 31, 2018
"Tonight I call upon all of us to set aside our differences." @realDonaldTrump echoing his call from last year's joint-session speech to put aside "trivial fights."— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 31, 2018
Loving this optimism from @realDonaldTrump . clearly his goal is to bring people together tonight! #SOTU— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) January 31, 2018
Trump: "Make America great again for all Americans." (Inner voice: "Assuming we can get the brown ones to leave and the black ones to shut up") #SOTU— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) January 31, 2018
Excerpts of tonight's #SOTU suggest Trump will use "olive branch" and "unity" talk to shellack the same old deeply divisive, extremist policy proposals that benefit few while hurting many.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 30, 2018
Another Republican speaking against Gosar. @RosLehtinen is right. It's drastic and cruel. It's also hateful demagoguery. https://t.co/7jUAw3IMV5— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 30, 2018
In 1982 the Reagans began the tradition of inviting heroic Americans to sit in the First Lady's box at the #StateOfTheUnion Here Nancy Reagan beams at Lenny Skutnik, a federal worker who dove into the icy Potomac to save victims of the Air Florida flight https://t.co/VnsqGm4upJ— Kate Andersen Brower (@katebrower) January 30, 2018
The White House promises a unifying State of the Union speech tonight. I hope for that, but uniting America requires more than a script and a teleprompter. It requires real commitment to foundational American ideals, and both words and actions based upon them.— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 30, 2018
Presidential rhetoric -- even in the case of the best communicators -- see Reagan; Clinton; Obama -- rarely persuades. And in this case, words are weapons meant to divide; deceive; distract and divert. Nobody gets a second chance to make a first impression. https://t.co/PttyhZzZ9O— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) January 30, 2018
Abolish pensions for members of Congress? ...@jamesstrock created a #SOTU checklist of things Trump can do if he really wants to drain the swamp. https://t.co/BFbCLlouMI— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 30, 2018
I think he's great. I'm sure he will do great. Watch @RepMaxineWaters social numbers and let's compare data. ✊🏾💕 https://t.co/efNFQFfDwv— Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) January 30, 2018
Does it get more vile than a Republican Congressman bragging that he wants to arrest and deport the Dreamers who are scheduled to attend Trump's State of Hate address? #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/0aCplpPiFc— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
Good to be @alicetweet on @CNN @brikeilarcnn re #SOTU so much for @realDonaldTrump to report - Jobs, National Security, Lower Taxes, Bonuses #Maga pic.twitter.com/UrSNKJqGC7— Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) January 30, 2018
President Trump's first year in office has been a dark time for America. But the good news is this is still a democracy, and the people can hold their leaders accountable. It's time to take our government back. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018
President Trump's words advocating "bipartisanship" will not fix the problem he created.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2018
Even in politics, action speaks louder than words. #SOTU https://t.co/HkQOiffaTX
Count me as a skeptic, but having been through this process before here are the three ways to evaluate whether @realDonaldTrump and team did themselves any good tonight. Spoiler alert: not just reading from a TelePrompTer. https://t.co/giMlKiM1ZQ— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 30, 2018
Trump inviting to #StateOfTheUnion the parents of people killed by MS-13 gang members. Why didn't Trump invite family of Heather Heyer, Timothy Caughman, Ricky John Best, Taliesin Namkai Meche, Richard W. Collins, or 13 others killed in 2017 by white supremacists on U.S. soil?!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
The State of the Union is ... RESISTING AND RESILIENT! https://t.co/PbgolMDrl6— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 30, 2018
Good Morning! Off to Washington to cover #SOTU address from Pres Trump, a chance to celebrate a year of achievement -- growth, optimism, security -- and lay out plans for more MAGA to come...— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 30, 2018