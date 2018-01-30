Breaking News

Orlando Bloom crashes a Formula E car in Morocco

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Tue January 30, 2018

(CNN)He's battled the Orcs of Mordor and swung swords with pirates on the high seas.

But Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom struggled to get to grips with a Formula E car during a recent trip to Morocco.
The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star was at the Marrakech ePrix with fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio to celebrate his 41st birthday.
Orlando Bloom receives some instructions between taking to the track.
    After a promising start, Bloom lost control of the car and collided with the track wall -- losing his car's nose cone in the process. You can see the full video above.
    Bloom was given the chance to take to the track in Marrakech.
    The Formula E season continues with a race in Santiago, Chile this weekend.